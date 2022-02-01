Wallbox soars after partnership with Uber goes national

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) pops after the company announces that the pilot program with Uber (NYSE:UBER) in the Bay Area of California is being expanded to across the U.S. by the end of April.

The partnership provides Uber drivers a discounted package for a Wallbox Pulsar Plus charger, installation and the option to finance the package.

The two companies are also actively discussing a potential global roll-out program beginning in Europe and Canada.

Wallbox says the expansion is a natural next step as it work together with Uber to build more sustainable transportation. Meanwhile, Uber (UBER) has a plan to get to zero-emissions by 2030 in the U.S.

Shares of Wallbox (WBX) shot up 14.30% in premarket trading $13.75. Uber (UBER) showed a gain of 0.16% in the early session.