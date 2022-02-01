PharmaTher gets FDA orphan drug status for ketamine to treat status epilepticus
Feb. 01, 2022 8:35 AM ETPharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (PHRRF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- PharmaTher (OTCQB:PHRRF) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted orphan drug designation to ketamine to treat Status Epilepticus (SE), a rare neurological disorder requiring emergency treatment for a seizure.
- The status expands the company’s current orphan drug designation portfolio for ketamine to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and complex regional pain syndrome.
- The FDA gives orphan drug status to therapies aimed at treating rare diseases that affect fewer than 200K people in the U.S. The status would qualify ketamine for certain benefits and incentives, including seven years of marketing exclusivity if the drug is approved.