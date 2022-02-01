Morningstar, MarketWall launch market data platform for institutional users

Feb. 01, 2022 8:34 AM ETMorningstar, Inc. (MORN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Financial stock exchange market display screen board on the street

Nikada/E+ via Getty Images

  • Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN), together with AnalytixInsight subsidiary MarketWall, introduced Morningstar Global Market, an enterprise research and market data platform targeted for institutional users.
  • Morningstar Global Market, which will be available in EMEA region starting in Feb. 2022, was built on MarketWall’s GEMINA application and was designed as a cloud-based solution.
  • Specifically, Morningstar will utilize MarketWall’s technology platform to bring a suite of cloud-based FinTech products to market in response to the growing demand from its enterprise clients, the company says.
  • In addition, MarketWall will launch GEMINA 2.0 as a product solution specifically tailored for Morningstar (MORN).
  • Previously, (Dec. 21, 2021) Morningstar acquired Praemium's U.K. and international business.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.