Morningstar, MarketWall launch market data platform for institutional users
Feb. 01, 2022 8:34 AM ETMorningstar, Inc. (MORN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN), together with AnalytixInsight subsidiary MarketWall, introduced Morningstar Global Market, an enterprise research and market data platform targeted for institutional users.
- Morningstar Global Market, which will be available in EMEA region starting in Feb. 2022, was built on MarketWall’s GEMINA application and was designed as a cloud-based solution.
- Specifically, Morningstar will utilize MarketWall’s technology platform to bring a suite of cloud-based FinTech products to market in response to the growing demand from its enterprise clients, the company says.
- In addition, MarketWall will launch GEMINA 2.0 as a product solution specifically tailored for Morningstar (MORN).
- Previously, (Dec. 21, 2021) Morningstar acquired Praemium's U.K. and international business.