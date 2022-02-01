Franklin Resources Non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.19, revenue of $2.22B beats by $40M
- Franklin Resources press release (NYSE:BEN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.19.
- Revenue of $2.22B (+11.6% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Total assets under management (“AUM”) were $1,578.1 billion at December 31, 2021, up $48.0 billion or 3% during the quarter due to $24.1 billion of long-term net inflows, $10.4 billion of net market change, distributions and other, $7.7 billion from acquisitions and $5.8 billion of cash management net inflows.
“Our financial flexibility continues to allow us to make strategic investments in the key areas of focus driving industry growth, including alternatives, SMAs, wealth management, and ESG – all areas where we reached record highs in AUM. During the quarter, we announced the acquisition of Lexington Partners, a global leader in secondary private equity and co-investments, and we closed the acquisition of O’Shaughnessy Asset Management, which complements our existing strengths in SMAs and expands our custom solutions capabilities. This month, we will welcome Anne Simpson to our organization as Global Head of Sustainability. This notable hire demonstrates our commitment to being a global leader in stewardship and sustainability.” said Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Resources, Inc.