Braemar Hotels & Resorts reports preliminary estimates for Q4
Feb. 01, 2022 8:37 AM ETBraemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) reported its preliminary estimates for fourth quarter's net loss to range between $0.08 to $0.06 per share.
- Adjusted EBITDAre to be within $28.7-$30.1M.
- Adjusted FFO to be in the range of $19.4-$20.8M for the quarter.
- It brings the FY21 Adjusted FFO to the range of $56.3-$57.7M.
- "We are pleased with these preliminary fourth quarter results, which continue to be driven by strong leisure demand at our properties, particularly at our luxury resorts" said Richard J. Stockton, Braemar's President and CEO. "These results were again propelled by impressive profit margins for the quarter due to high average daily rates and strong flow-through."
- Final results for the quarter will be released on Feb. 24, 2022.
