Sarepta partners with GenEdit on genetic medicines for neuromuscular diseases

Feb. 01, 2022 8:39 AM ETSarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Abstract nano molecular structure. 3d spheres

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

  • Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) has entered into a collaboration with GenEdit to license polymer nanoparticles developed by GenEdit for up to four neuromuscular indications selected by Sarepta.
  • GenEdit's expertise is its proprietary NanoGalaxy polymer nanoparticle platform for tissue-selective delivery. The platform is used to develop non-viral, non-lipid polymer nanoparticles.
  • The companies say that initial in vivo results from a separate research collaboration that began in December 2020 showed the potential of GenEdit’s polymer nanoparticles to deliver therapeutics to muscle tissue.
  • Through its own research, GenEdit has demonstrated in preclinical studies that its NanoGalaxy can selectively deliver to different tissues a variety of functional genetic medicines, including CRISPR-Cas9 ribonucleoprotein, for targeted gene editing.
  • Under terms of the deal, GenEdit may receive up to $57M in near-term payments, as well as development and commercial milestones and tiered royalties ranging from upper-single to low-double digits on product sales.
  • Check out Sarepta's preliminary revenue for Q4 and full-year 20212 revenue.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.