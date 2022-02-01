Sarepta partners with GenEdit on genetic medicines for neuromuscular diseases
Feb. 01, 2022 8:39 AM ETSarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) has entered into a collaboration with GenEdit to license polymer nanoparticles developed by GenEdit for up to four neuromuscular indications selected by Sarepta.
- GenEdit's expertise is its proprietary NanoGalaxy polymer nanoparticle platform for tissue-selective delivery. The platform is used to develop non-viral, non-lipid polymer nanoparticles.
- The companies say that initial in vivo results from a separate research collaboration that began in December 2020 showed the potential of GenEdit’s polymer nanoparticles to deliver therapeutics to muscle tissue.
- Through its own research, GenEdit has demonstrated in preclinical studies that its NanoGalaxy can selectively deliver to different tissues a variety of functional genetic medicines, including CRISPR-Cas9 ribonucleoprotein, for targeted gene editing.
- Under terms of the deal, GenEdit may receive up to $57M in near-term payments, as well as development and commercial milestones and tiered royalties ranging from upper-single to low-double digits on product sales.
