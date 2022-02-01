Moderna gains ending worst month ever
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), and its rival in COVID-19 vaccine development, BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), are on the rise in the pre-market after their January selloff.
- Recording its biggest monthly decline ever, Moderna (MRNA) lost a third over the past month to become the worst performer in the S&P 500. BioNTech (BNTX) was not far behind, posting a similar decline, its second-worst monthly performance since the IPO in 2019.
- The selloff has coincided with a broader decline across the biotech space and healthcare sector in general, which recorded its biggest monthly decline in over three years in January despite a ~0.7% gain on Monday.
- Moderna (MRNA) has just received full U.S. regulatory approval for its COVID-19 vaccine. However, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech’s (BNTX) partner in COVID-19 vaccine development, is trading flat in the pre-market.
- According to The Washington Post, the U.S. regulators are likely to authorize their vaccine for children under the age of five years by the end of this month.