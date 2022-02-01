Imperial Oil reports Q4 - beats on earnings, dividends and buybacks accelerate

  • Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) reported Q4 results ahead of market open, showing $1.18 in EPS for the quarter, versus street expectations of $1.05.
  • The Company also boosted its quarterly dividend by 26% to 34c; shares now provide a 3.3% yield.
  • IMO repurchased 17.5m shares during the quarter, reducing share count by ~2.5%, in line with the Company's accelerated buyback announced in November.
  • Having completed the accelerated buyback, and bumped the dividend, management is "actively evaluating options for further shareholder distributions."
  • With Imperial posting its best year for chemicals earnings in 30 years, seeing its best upstream volumes in 30 years and running refinery utilization at ~90%, analyst focus will likely shift to management's plan for returning cash flow to shareholders; Exxon (NYSE:XOM) remains the majority shareholder, and also posted record results in Q4.
