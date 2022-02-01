Full House Resorts to raise additional $100M in senior notes offering

Feb. 01, 2022 8:40 AM ETFull House Resorts, Inc. (FLL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) plans to offer additional $100M in principal amount of its senior secured notes due 2028 in a private debt offering.
  • The notes are issued post the $310M in identical senior secured notes issued in February 2021.
  • Holders of a majority of the original notes have approved to the issuance of the additional notes and an increase in the available borrowings under its credit agreement from $15M to $40M.
  • Net proceeds from additional offering to be used for develop, equip and open The Temporary by American Place, planned temporary casino in Waukegan, Illinois and for general corporate purposes.
