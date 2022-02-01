Veru stock gains 7% on collaboration with Lilly to study enobosarm + Verzenio in breast cancer

Feb. 01, 2022 8:42 AM ETVeru Inc. (VERU), LLYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Pink Stethoscope and Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Ribbon on Pink Background

MicroStockHub/E+ via Getty Images

  • Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) perks up 6.5% premarket after entering into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).
  • The objective of the collaboration is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Veru's enobosarm, in combination with Lilly’s Verzenio (abemaciclib), as a second line therapy in the treatment of AR+ER+HER2- metastatic breast cancer.
  • Under the terms of agreement, Veru is responsible for conducting the clinical trial while Lilly will supply Verzenio for the study. Veru maintains full exclusive, global rights to enobosarm.
  • "We are looking forward to our collaboration with Lilly on the ENABLAR-2 clinical trial,” said Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President and CEO of Veru.
  • The study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of enobosarm and abemaciclib combination, versus active control (alternative estrogen blocking agent) in the 2nd line treatment of 186 metastatic AR+ ER+ HER2- breast cancer patients who had previously received an estrogen blocking agent in combination with palbociclib.
  • The primary efficacy endpoint is median radiographic progression free survival.
  • Secondary endpoints include overall response rate (CR+PR), change in short physical performance battery, and change in DEXA-body composition muscle and bone.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.