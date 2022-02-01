Veru stock gains 7% on collaboration with Lilly to study enobosarm + Verzenio in breast cancer
Feb. 01, 2022 8:42 AM ETVeru Inc. (VERU), LLYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) perks up 6.5% premarket after entering into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).
- The objective of the collaboration is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Veru's enobosarm, in combination with Lilly’s Verzenio (abemaciclib), as a second line therapy in the treatment of AR+ER+HER2- metastatic breast cancer.
- Under the terms of agreement, Veru is responsible for conducting the clinical trial while Lilly will supply Verzenio for the study. Veru maintains full exclusive, global rights to enobosarm.
- "We are looking forward to our collaboration with Lilly on the ENABLAR-2 clinical trial,” said Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President and CEO of Veru.
- The study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of enobosarm and abemaciclib combination, versus active control (alternative estrogen blocking agent) in the 2nd line treatment of 186 metastatic AR+ ER+ HER2- breast cancer patients who had previously received an estrogen blocking agent in combination with palbociclib.
- The primary efficacy endpoint is median radiographic progression free survival.
- Secondary endpoints include overall response rate (CR+PR), change in short physical performance battery, and change in DEXA-body composition muscle and bone.