Feb. 01, 2022

  • AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) has acquired Square ADA, a trusted accessibility solution in the Squarespace ecosystem.
  • The deal includes all Square ADA properties and active clients, will help provide its customers with more robust, ongoing digital accessibility solutions and expertise.
  • "We share the mission of breaking down the barriers to digital accessibility, and we look forward to introducing Square ADA clients to all that AudioEye has to offer, including our Issue Reporting dashboard, training, and legal support," says Dominic Varacalli, COO.
  • Terms of the deal are not disclosed.
