Baristas Coffee partners with DoorDash to offer alcohol home delivery
Feb. 01, 2022 8:46 AM ETRLTR, BCCIBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Baristas Coffee (OTCPK:BCCI) and Munchie Magic said virtual liquor store MiniBar Magic has begun delivering hard alcohol, beer, wine, and snacks to homes through a tie-up with DoorDash.
- BCCI owns and operates Munchie Magic, a national virtual restaurant that delivers snacks, beer, and wine and has tested delivery of hard alcohol.
- "We will continue to rapidly expand our MiniBar Magic Locations throughout the US in states that permit alcohol delivery," said Barry Henthorn, CEO, BCCI.
- Baristas recently expanded its technology/software license and development deal with its primary technology and media partner ReelTime Media (OTCPK:RLTR) beyond Munchie Magic/MiniBar Magic to feature Thai Dah, a virtual restaurant platform for Thai restaurants.
- The deal allows Thai Dah to use the global perpetual technology license and methodologies developed by RLTR that allow virtual restaurants to integrate with its partners, onboarding, marketing, and administrative functions.