Ballard Power, Chart Industries test fuel cell powered by liquid hydrogen

Feb. 01, 2022 8:47 AM ETBallard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), GTLSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

hydrogen logo on gas stations fuel dispenser. h2 combustion Truck engine for emission free ecofriendly transport

audioundwerbung/iStock via Getty Images

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) +2.8% pre-market after saying it teamed with Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) to successfully test a fuel cell powered by liquid hydrogen.

In the test conducted at Chart's hydrogen test facility in Minnesota, a Ballard FCmove-HD fuel cell was paired with a Chart liquid onboard hydrogen vehicle fuel system.

Ballard says the demonstration confirms that heavy-duty vehicles powered by its fuel cells will be able to employ Chart HLH2 vehicle fuel systems that utilize liquid hydrogen as a fuel.

The companies say they will work to identify a potential demonstrator for liquid hydrogen road testing over the coming months.

Ballard recently announced an order for eight additional 200 kW fuel cell modules to support Canadian Pacific's expansion of its hydrogen locomotives.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.