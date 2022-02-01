Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) +2.8% pre-market after saying it teamed with Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) to successfully test a fuel cell powered by liquid hydrogen.

In the test conducted at Chart's hydrogen test facility in Minnesota, a Ballard FCmove-HD fuel cell was paired with a Chart liquid onboard hydrogen vehicle fuel system.

Ballard says the demonstration confirms that heavy-duty vehicles powered by its fuel cells will be able to employ Chart HLH2 vehicle fuel systems that utilize liquid hydrogen as a fuel.

The companies say they will work to identify a potential demonstrator for liquid hydrogen road testing over the coming months.

Ballard recently announced an order for eight additional 200 kW fuel cell modules to support Canadian Pacific's expansion of its hydrogen locomotives.