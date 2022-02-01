Rubicon Organics provides 2021 operational updates

Feb. 01, 2022 8:49 AM ETRubicon Organics Inc. (ROMJF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Rubicon Organics (OTCQX:ROMJF) provided operational updates for 2021.
  • The company's total market share in the flower and pre-roll category increased to 1.9% across Canada for the full year 2021, from 1.1% in 2020.
  • The company expanded its market share to 2.3% in the Canadian all flower and pre-roll product segment for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2021.
  • Rubicon added that Simply Bare Organic remained the best-selling premium brand in Canadian flower and pre-roll, with a market share of 7.7%.
  • The company noted that it had over $11.5M in cash available at Dec. 31, 2021.
