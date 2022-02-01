Innovative Industrial Properties launches $300M senior notes offering
Feb. 01, 2022 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR)
- Innovative Industrial Properties' (NYSE:IIPR) operating partnership has launched a public offering of $300M of senior notes due 2027.
- IIP Operating Partnership plans to use the net proceeds from this offering to invest in specialized industrial real estate assets used in the regulated cannabis industry.
- It may redeem some or all of the notes in its sole discretion at any time in whole or in part at the applicable redemption price.
- Upon a change of control triggering event, unless it has previously exercised its optional redemption right with respect to the notes in whole, the partnership will be required to offer to repurchase each holder's notes at a price equal to 101% of the then outstanding principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the date of repurchase.