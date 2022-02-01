Worksport trades high on purchasing U.S.-based manufacturing facility

Feb. 01, 2022 8:49 AM ETWORKSPORT LTD. (WKSP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Worksport (OTCQB:WKSP) trades 6.1% higher premarket after it announced that it plans to expand its manufacturing operations by 222K sq. ft. into U.S.
  • The purchase would establish a strategic presence with a state-of-the-art facility in the Buffalo, NY suburb of Seneca, near ports, distribution hubs, and the Canadian border.
  • The company is under contract and conducting due diligence for a period of 70 days.
  • The facility is equipped with an Automated Storage & Retrieval System, which will reduce labor costs and increase throughput by automatically loading, handling, storing, and picking 5.2K pallets weighing up to 3K lbs/pallet.
  • The expansion will lead to strong profit margins and immediate market penetration and achieve aggressive EBITA targets within the next 12-24 months.
