Worksport trades high on purchasing U.S.-based manufacturing facility
Feb. 01, 2022 8:49 AM ETWORKSPORT LTD. (WKSP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Worksport (OTCQB:WKSP) trades 6.1% higher premarket after it announced that it plans to expand its manufacturing operations by 222K sq. ft. into U.S.
- The purchase would establish a strategic presence with a state-of-the-art facility in the Buffalo, NY suburb of Seneca, near ports, distribution hubs, and the Canadian border.
- The company is under contract and conducting due diligence for a period of 70 days.
- The facility is equipped with an Automated Storage & Retrieval System, which will reduce labor costs and increase throughput by automatically loading, handling, storing, and picking 5.2K pallets weighing up to 3K lbs/pallet.
- The expansion will lead to strong profit margins and immediate market penetration and achieve aggressive EBITA targets within the next 12-24 months.