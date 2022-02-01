Hot Stocks: UPS, XOM rise on earnings; WWD falls; T drops on DISCA transaction details

Earnings news moved back into the spotlight during Tuesday's pre-market trading, led by UPS (NYSE:UPS), which drew significant buying interest with its Street-topping results. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) got a lift from its quarterly report as well.

On the other side of the spectrum, the release of financial figures put pressure on Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD). In other news, AT&T (NYSE:T) lost ground as well after revealing additional details about its pending Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) transaction.

Gainers

UPS (UPS) rallied nearly 7% in pre-market action, thanks to a better-than-expected earnings report. The company revealed quarterly EPS that jumped 35% from last year and topped expectations. Meanwhile, the firm's revenue growth approached 12%, with the top-line figure rising to nearly $28B.

Looking ahead, UPS predicted 2022 revenue of $102B. This was above the $100B that analysts are currently predicting.

Strong quarterly results also gave a lift to Exxon Mobil (XOM), which looks poised to extend its 52-week highs with a pre-market advance of 1%. The oil giant delivered Q4 cash flow of $17.1B, destroying expectations of $13.2B.

Decliners

AT&T (T) dropped nearly 6% before the opening bell after the company cut its dividend and revealed that it will spin-off WarnerMedia as part of its pending merger deal with Discovery (DISCA). The transaction is expected to close in Q2.

Elsewhere in the market, Woodward (WWD) retreated on earnings news. Even with an aggressive plan to return capital to shareholders, WWD lost significant ground in pre-market action, dragged down by a disappointing earnings report.

The control systems maker declined more than 5% after missing expectations for its quarterly profit, with revenue that grew less than 1% compared to last year. The company also raised its dividend by nearly 17% and announced an $800M stock repurchase plan.

