Feb. 01, 2022 8:52 AM ETEmergent Health Corp (EMGE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Emergent Health (OTCPK:EMGE) has acquired PharmaZu, a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses.
  • The global veterinary medicine market size was estimated at $30.8B in 2021 and is expected to expand to $50.8B in 2028, a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028.
  • PharmaZu believes it is poised to emerge as one of the leading firms in the multi-billion-dollar online pet medicine industry.
  • "With a shared commitment to hard work and quality, we know we will become an industry leader in the ever-growing Pet industry." said Adam Brooks, CEO of PharmaZu.
