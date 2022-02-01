Diana Shipping signs new time charter contract for m/v Los Angeles

Feb. 01, 2022 8:53 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) has announced a new time charter contract for one of its Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Los Angeles.
  • The 206,104 dwt vessel has been chartered at US$26,250 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, to Koch Shipping for a period until minimum January 15, 2023 up to maximum March 15, 2023.
  • The charter commenced retroactively as of January 30, 2022.
  • The vessel was previously chartered to Engelhart CTP Freight (Switzerland) at US$14,250 per day.
  • The latest employment is anticipated to generate ~US$9.06M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
