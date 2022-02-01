Franklin Resources Q4 earnings beat with improved net flows, diversification

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), which operates Franklin Templeton funds, saw Q4 earnings rise from a year ago as the asset manager diversified its business across products, geographies, vehicles, and asset classes.

All asset classes saw improved long-term net flows for the quarter and alternatives posted a 10th straight quarter of net long-term inflows, the company said.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.08, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $0.98, slipped from $1.26 in Q3 2021 and increased from $0.73 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted operating margin of 39.8% increased from 39.0% in Q3 and 37.2% in Q4 2020

Franklin Resources ended the quarter with $1.58T of assets under management, up 3% from $1.53T at the end of Q3.

Long-term net flows of $24.1B contrasts with outflows of $9.9B in Q3 and outflows of $4.5B in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total operating revenue of $2.22B increased 2% from Q3 and 11% Y/Y.

Investment management fees of $1.76B rose 14% Y/Y, sales and distribution fees of $398.2M were unchanged, shareholder servicing fees of $47.7M fell 3% from a year ago; other revenue of $17.6M more than doubled from $8.4M in Q4 2020.

Operating expenses of $1.66B rose 1% from Q3 and 5% from a year ago.

Conference call starts at 11:00 AM ET.

