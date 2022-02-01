Cortexyme outlines milestones for 2022

Feb. 01, 2022 8:57 AM ETCortexyme, Inc. (CRTX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments

Sports girl who wants to start the new year 2022. Concept of new professional achievements in the new year and success

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) provided a business update and announced key milestones for 2022.
  • COR588 in mild to moderate Alzheimer’s Disease (AD): COR588 is currently completing a Phase 1 SAD/MAD trial in a cohort of healthy participants in Australia with study results expected in Q2 2022.
  • Following the Phase 1 study, and subject to continued interactions with FDA, Cortexyme plans to advance COR588 to a Phase 2 trial to assess dose ranging, biomarker response, and further evaluate the safety profile.
  • Atuzaginstat (COR388) in oncology for prevention of oral squamous cell carcinoma: The company held a pre-IND meeting with FDA and plans to submit an IND in Q1 2022.
  • Atuzaginstat (COR388) in mild to moderate AD: Cortexyme intends to present additional analysis and insights from its extensive GAIN Trial data set at upcoming scientific meetings, including AD/PD 2022, the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders, a hybrid event taking place March 15-20, 2022, in Barcelona, Spain.
  • CRTX intends to utilize the robust data set from the GAIN Trial to inform the ongoing development of COR588, for AD, in addition to developing atuzaginstat for non-Alzheimer’s indications, such as periodontal disease and select oncology indications where P. gingivalis-driven infection contributes to disease progression.
  • Cortexyme is progressing IND-enabling preclinical studies for COR803 for COVID-19.
  • Shares up 1.8% premarket at $6.19.
  • Cortexyme stock recorded sharp decline recently after FDA placed clinical hold on COR388 application for AD.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.