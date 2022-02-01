Cortexyme outlines milestones for 2022
Feb. 01, 2022 8:57 AM ETCortexyme, Inc. (CRTX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) provided a business update and announced key milestones for 2022.
- COR588 in mild to moderate Alzheimer’s Disease (AD): COR588 is currently completing a Phase 1 SAD/MAD trial in a cohort of healthy participants in Australia with study results expected in Q2 2022.
- Following the Phase 1 study, and subject to continued interactions with FDA, Cortexyme plans to advance COR588 to a Phase 2 trial to assess dose ranging, biomarker response, and further evaluate the safety profile.
- Atuzaginstat (COR388) in oncology for prevention of oral squamous cell carcinoma: The company held a pre-IND meeting with FDA and plans to submit an IND in Q1 2022.
- Atuzaginstat (COR388) in mild to moderate AD: Cortexyme intends to present additional analysis and insights from its extensive GAIN Trial data set at upcoming scientific meetings, including AD/PD 2022, the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders, a hybrid event taking place March 15-20, 2022, in Barcelona, Spain.
- CRTX intends to utilize the robust data set from the GAIN Trial to inform the ongoing development of COR588, for AD, in addition to developing atuzaginstat for non-Alzheimer’s indications, such as periodontal disease and select oncology indications where P. gingivalis-driven infection contributes to disease progression.
- Cortexyme is progressing IND-enabling preclinical studies for COR803 for COVID-19.
- Shares up 1.8% premarket at $6.19.
- Cortexyme stock recorded sharp decline recently after FDA placed clinical hold on COR388 application for AD.