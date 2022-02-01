NutraLife Biosciences announces partnership with Cookies Licensed Retail Products

Feb. 01, 2022 9:00 AM ETNutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (NLBS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • NutraLife Biosciences (OTCPK:NLBS) announced a strategic partnership with Cookies (branded) Retail Products (CRP).
  • Cookies is an iconic billion-dollar brand with retail, ecommerce, and direct-to-consumer verticals across multiple channels of trade.
  • Under the terms, CRP will provide NutraLife with branding and marketing guidance while NutraLife becomes a preferred research and development profit participant and partner of CRP.
  • The company will utilize its nutraceutical and research resources to design, create, and provide options for non-regulated, federally legal for sale, innovative product introductions to be used for the parent Cookies brand.
  • Additionally, the company is also preparing an application for a planned uplisting to the OTCQB, with the objectives of increasing its visibility and exposure within the North American financial community, and creating additional value for shareholders.
