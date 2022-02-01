ObsEva gains after naming chief strategy officer

Feb. 01, 2022 9:03 AM ETObsEva SA (OBSV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Leadership concept, red pawn of chess, standing out from the crowd of black pawns, on white background

Vladislav Chorniy/iStock via Getty Images

  • ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) is trading ~7% higher in the pre-market on above-average volume after announcing the appointment of Katja Buhrer as its Chief Strategy Officer and member of the company’s Executive Committee effective Feb. 01.
  • About 3.7M company shares have changed hands so far, compared to the 65-day average of ~908.0K shares.
  • Ms. Buhrer will be responsible for overseeing the corporate strategy, investor, and public relations, and she will also contribute to the business development and alliance management, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.
  • Before joining ObsEva (OBSV), Ms. Buhrer served as Vice President Corporate Development, Investor Relations, and Chief of Staff at Kindred Biosciences, a veterinary biopharma company.
  • She led M&A-related business initiatives leading up to its acquisition by Elanco Animal Health in August 2021 and became its Chief Operating Officer during the integration that followed.
  • ObsEva (OBSV) has lost more than 57% over the past twelve months despite recording a five-year compound annual growth rate of more than 200%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.