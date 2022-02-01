ObsEva gains after naming chief strategy officer
Feb. 01, 2022 9:03 AM ETObsEva SA (OBSV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) is trading ~7% higher in the pre-market on above-average volume after announcing the appointment of Katja Buhrer as its Chief Strategy Officer and member of the company’s Executive Committee effective Feb. 01.
- About 3.7M company shares have changed hands so far, compared to the 65-day average of ~908.0K shares.
- Ms. Buhrer will be responsible for overseeing the corporate strategy, investor, and public relations, and she will also contribute to the business development and alliance management, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.
- Before joining ObsEva (OBSV), Ms. Buhrer served as Vice President Corporate Development, Investor Relations, and Chief of Staff at Kindred Biosciences, a veterinary biopharma company.
- She led M&A-related business initiatives leading up to its acquisition by Elanco Animal Health in August 2021 and became its Chief Operating Officer during the integration that followed.
- ObsEva (OBSV) has lost more than 57% over the past twelve months despite recording a five-year compound annual growth rate of more than 200%.