CytoSorbents says patient enrollment begins in PROCYSS trial of CYtoSorb for septic shock
Feb. 01, 2022 9:04 AM ETCytosorbents Corporation (CTSO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) said the first patient was enrolled in the PROCYSS trial evaluating CYtoSorb to reverse refractory septic shock (RSS).
- RSS is a persistent and potentially fatal drop in blood pressure despite fluid resuscitation and high dose vasopressor use, seen in patients with life-threatening infection and sepsis.
- The company said that since severe hyperinflammation is thought to contribute to RSS, broad spectrum removal of inflammatory mediators such as cytokines using CytoSorb blood purification, has shown significant promise in real-world clinical usage and is now being evaluated in PROCYSS.