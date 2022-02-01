Alset Capital Acquisition prices $75M IPO
Feb. 01, 2022 9:05 AM ETACAXUBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Alset Capital Acquisition (ACAXU) priced its $75M IPO, consisting of 7.5M units at $10/unit.
- The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and trade under the ticker symbol "ACAXU" starting Tuesday, Feb. 1.
- Each unit consists of 1 class A share, 1/2 of 1 redeemable warrant, and 1 right to receive 1/10 of 1 class A share once an initial business combination closes.
- Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase 1 class A share at $11.50/share. Only whole warrants are exercisable.
- The class A shares, warrants and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "ACAX," "ACAXW" and "ACAXR", respectively.
- The underwriter has a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.13M units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments, if any.
- The company is a newly organized SPAC, with a focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry for a potential business combination.