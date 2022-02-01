Ritchie Bros. sells C$33M in farmland and equipment in its largest agricultural auction

  • Ritchie Bros. (NYSE:RBA) conducted its largest agricultural auction last week and reported C$33M+ in sales of farmland, real estate, and equipment for Hanson Farms.
  • The 2-day online auction featured 59 parcels totaling 9.6K+ acres of farmland, including a home quarter with a 500K-bushel capacity grain storage system that sold for C$1.33M.
  • The January 2022 auction attracted bidders from 30 countries, but more than 97% of the assets were sold to Canadians, including 89% to buyers from Saskatchewan.
  • "This was the largest agricultural auction in our history, with record prices for both farmland and equipment. Farmland prices averaged $416,000 per quarter, which is a new high-water mark for values in the area, while many of the equipment items sold for more than what the consignor acquired them for," Sales Director Jordan Clarke commented.
