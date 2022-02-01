MicroStrategy buys up 660 more bitcoins for $25M
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock jumps 4% in premarket trading after the company bought ~660 bitcoins (BTC-USD) for ~$25M in cash, at an average price of ~$37,865 per bitcoin.
- As of Jan. 31, 2022, the company held 125,051 bitcoins (BTC-USD) that were acquired at a total purchase price of $3.78B, or average price of $30,200 per bitcoin, including fees and expenses.
- With bitcoin (BTC-USD) recently trading at $38,743 this morning, according to Coin Metrics, that brings the value of MicroStrategy's (MSTR) bitcoin holdings to ~$4.8B, BTIG analyst Mark Palmer said in a note to clients.
- Later today, the software company kicks off its two-day MicroStrategy (MSTR) World Event with keynote speakers CEO Michael Saylor and Block (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey.
