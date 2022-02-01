Coty starts production of globally distributed fragrances made with carbon-captured ethanol
Feb. 01, 2022 9:13 AM ETCOTYBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Coty (NYSE:COTY) started production of the world’s first globally distributed fragrances made using carbon-captured ethanol.
- Production began at Coty's manufacturing facility in Granollers, Spain in mid-January, ahead of schedule.
- The first Coty fragrances made using this new ethanol will reach stores in the coming months.
- Coty is ahead of schedule on its goal to integrate sustainable ethanol into a majority of its fragrance portfolio by 2023.
- Coty is making these fragrances using CarbonSmart ethanol produced by partner LanzaTech.