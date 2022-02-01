Gaensel Energy Group's Protonstar to develop renewable energy solution

  • Gaensel Energy Group's (OTCPK:GEGR) Protonstar Sagl has developed and holds the patent for a Hydrogen Nickel based energy storage system that promises to advance the global pursuit to develop renewable energy solutions as alternatives to fossil fuels.
  • At the end of 2021, company acquired 30% of Protonstar, adding their technology to Gaensel's portfolio of biotech, commodities, and renewable energy projects and holdings.
  • "Protonstar provided an unmissable opportunity to get in on a project that will disrupt the energy market and offer major breakthroughs for clean energy. Moving away from fossil fuels as climate change poses a greater and greater threat means a demand for reliable and sustainable energy sources, worldwide." says Peter Koley, CFO.
