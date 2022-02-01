Mydecine submits pre-IND package to FDA for MYCO-001 in smoking cessation trial

Feb. 01, 2022 9:18 AM ETMydecine Innovations Group Inc. (MYCOF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Mydecine Innovations (OTCPK:MYCOF) submitted a pre-investigational new drug (IND) briefing package to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a clinical study evaluating MYCO-001 in a structured smoking cessation treatment program.
  • The phase 2/3 study will assess the safety and efficacy of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy using MYCO-001 to treat tobacco addiction.
  • The study is expected to launch in Q2 2022 and will be looking at primary endpoints of three and six months.
  • The company has a pre-IND meeting with the FDA on Feb. 28.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.