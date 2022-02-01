Mydecine submits pre-IND package to FDA for MYCO-001 in smoking cessation trial
Feb. 01, 2022 9:18 AM ETMydecine Innovations Group Inc. (MYCOF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Mydecine Innovations (OTCPK:MYCOF) submitted a pre-investigational new drug (IND) briefing package to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a clinical study evaluating MYCO-001 in a structured smoking cessation treatment program.
- The phase 2/3 study will assess the safety and efficacy of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy using MYCO-001 to treat tobacco addiction.
- The study is expected to launch in Q2 2022 and will be looking at primary endpoints of three and six months.
- The company has a pre-IND meeting with the FDA on Feb. 28.