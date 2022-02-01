Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) -3.4% pre-market after reporting a larger than expected adjusted FQ1 loss and a 24% Y/Y decline in revenues to $566M from $748M in the year-earlier quarter; Q1's net loss of $50M swung from a year-ago net profit of $24.4M.

Q1 sales for the Hawthorne segment fell 38% Y/Y to $190.6M, driven by an oversupply of cannabis grown in state-authorized markets that has led to a temporary decline in commercial cultivation activity, with supply chain disruptions also contributing to the decline.

Q1 sales in the U.S. Consumer segment declined 16% to $342.4M, following a 147% revenue growth in the year-ago quarter.

The company said the better than expected result in U.S. Consumer, combined with additional pricing actions that will take effect in Q3, allows it to raise full-year sales guidance in the segment to a range of +2% to -2%, compared to a previous range of flat to -4%.

Scotts also said it will restructure the Hawthorne unit to consolidate U.S. lighting manufacturing into a single facility while closing another to move operations to Santa Rosa, Calif.

The company said it expects the consolidation to dramatically lower the per-unit price of some of its most important LED lighting fixtures, and it expects to record a related $5M restructuring charge in Q2.

"We have been encouraged in recent weeks to see a decline in several key raw material inputs, which seeds a level of cautious optimism that the pressure we've been dealing with for the past year may finally be easing," Chairman and CEO Jim Hagedorn said.

Wells Fargo recently initiated coverage of Scotts Miracle-Gro with an Overweight rating and a $180 price target.