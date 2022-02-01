Benchmark index ETFs sell off in the volatile month of January

January has concluded and benchmark S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq exchange traded funds have all found themselves trading well into the red. The S&P 500 ended the month -5.3%, the Dow -3.3%, and Nasdaq 8.7%.

Looking at ETFs tied to the major averages, the world’s largest fund, SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), with its $418B assets under management, closed out the month -5.5%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) ended January -3.6% and the Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) also finished to the downside -9%.

Fueling the downward pressure was the removal of capital flows as SPY experienced investors retracting $16.26B throughout January. Moreover, QQQ witnessed market participants extract $7.98B of capital.

DIA slid the least and appeared to be the index of choice -- the fund attracted $511.31M for the month. All ETF flow data is per etfdb.com from Jan. 1-28.

While index-tracking SPY, DIA, and QQQ all posted negative returns on the month, some bullish undertones persisted. Both SPY and DIA ended January above their 200-day moving averages. They had dipped well below that key technical barrier earlier in the month before rallying back above.

QQQ, on the other hand, is still looking to fight through its 200-day moving average, as the tech heavyweight remains under pressure heading into February.

Other S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq tracking ETFs that dropped in Jan.: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO), iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY), and Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQ:ONEQ).

See below a YTD price action chart of SPY, DIA, and QQQ.