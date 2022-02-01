Butterfly Network, Ambra Health team on interoperability of bedside imaging data
Feb. 01, 2022 9:21 AM ETButterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) and Ambra Health, an Intelerad Co., and maker of a leading cloud-based, medical image management suite, has announced a partnership to accelerate and simplify interoperability for bedside imaging data.
- This partnership brings together leading innovators in the medical imaging and diagnostics space to advance the promise of point-of-care ultrasound across hospitals and health systems.
- Butterfly and Ambra’s integrated solution will be commercially available during Q1 2022, offered to both new and existing enterprise clients.
- “Our partnership with Ambra Health furthers our goal for Butterfly to become a foundational platform to leading healthcare institutions,” said Darius Shahida, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer at Butterfly Network.
- BFLY +3.10% premarket to $5.98.