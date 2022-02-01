Hyundai U.S. retail sales up 10% in January
Feb. 01, 2022 9:21 AM ETHyundai Motor Company (HYMTF), HYMOF, HYMPF, HYMPY, HZNDFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF) reports sales in the U.S increased 10%Y/Y to 47,872 units in January.
- Retail sales +18% and Eco-friendly vehicles retail sales rose by 312%.
- SUV retail sales grew 35% for the month, representing 79% of retail volume.
- Venue +70%, Tucson +64%, Palisade +12% and the Ioniq +51% also established new January total sales records.
- "High levels of consumer interest across our product lineup resulted in record-breaking January sales even as we continue to navigate through the global pandemic and microchip shortages," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America. "We are off to a great start to the year and outperformed the industry thanks to a tremendous effort by the entire organization."