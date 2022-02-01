Tital North America and Kubota enter agreement for branded Trac Loader II tires
- Titan International (NYSE:TWI) and Kubota Tractor/ Kubota Canada enter an exclusivity agreement on select sizes of new Trac Loader II tires for compact and utility tractor models used in residential, commercial, agricultural, and light construction applications.
- Paul Reitz, President and CEO, commented, "We're excited to launch this innovative tire into the market that will perform well in diverse applications and do so with both the Titan and Kubota brands being represented. We have had a strong, long-standing relationship with Kubota and enjoy collaborating with their development teams. The Trac Loader II is a first for Titan as an OEM branded tire product in this space, but our second exclusivity agreement together with Kubota. Previously, Titan and Kubota partnered on the Goodyear® R14T™ crossover tires, which was the first-time Kubota entered into an exclusivity agreement with a tire manufacturer."