SurgePays highlights performance in shareholders letter, provides FY21 estimates
Feb. 01, 2022 9:22 AM ETSurgepays Inc. (SURG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- In his letter to shareholders, SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) chairman & CEO Brian Cox said, "While our top line sales for 2021 did not increase at the same growth rate as previous years, our executive team did an outstanding job of reducing our monthly burn and cut our yearly operating loss by almost 50% compared to our 2020 numbers while still achieving similar top line sales numbers. These numbers improved month over month and trended towards operational positive cash flow."
- While it has reached 30K+ customers by end of year 2021 from zero in August, the company has achieved the milestone of 1K+ activations in a single day; it plans to deploy sales teams in 12 states to reach the target of 200K mobile broadband subscriber activations by 2022 end with monthly recurring revenue of $30/subscriber.
- For FY21, the company expects to report revenues between $51-$55M with loss from operations cut almost in half compared to 2020 (net loss for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020 was $10.7M or $0.1/share).
- For FY22, the company foresees to report revenue of at least $75M in Mobile Broadband Subscribers recurring monthly revenue; it expects to peak to $130M in annualized revenues by 4Q22.
- Shares trading 2% higher premarket.