Open source database firm MariaDB to go public through deal with SPAC Angel Pond

MariaDB headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Open source database software co. MariaDB plans to go public through a deal with SPAC Angel Pond Holdings Corp. (NYSE:POND) in a transaction that will give the combined company an enterprise value of $672M. Angel Pond gained 1.9% in premarket trading.
  • The transaction includes a $104M fully funded Series D private placement led by new and existing investors and a $18M fully committed PIPE, according to a statement. The deal is expected to provide up to $317M of net cash proceeds.
  • The deal is expected to close in he second half of this year. In the transaction, Angel Pond will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Mangomill plc, an Irish public limited company, which will be renamed MariaDB plc.
  • JPMorgan and Angel Pond Capital LLC served as placement agents to Maria DB and Angel Pond in connection with the Series D Financing and PIPE offerings. JPMorgan LLC is acting as capital markets advisors to Angel Pond.
  • Recall May, Angel Pond prices $250M initial offering.
