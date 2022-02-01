ResMed names new CTO
Feb. 01, 2022 9:22 AM ETResMed Inc. (RMD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- ResMed (NYSE:RMD) has appointed Urvashi Tyagi to the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
- Tyagi will head the company's digital health technology team, driving innovation of its cloud-based digital health platforms and investments in emerging technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence.
- Tyagi joins the company from ADP, where she was CTO and and Senior Vice President. She has more than 25 years of experience in IT and mechanical engineering leadership.
- ResMed CEO Mick Farrell expects the new appointment to "help ResMed accelerate growth of our digital ecosystem, and achieve our goal of improving the lives of 250 million people in 2025."
- Tyagi will take over from previous CTO and current SaaS President Bobby Ghoshal, who will transition fully to his role leading the SaaS business.