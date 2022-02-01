ViiV Healthcare announces FDA approval of two-month dosing of Cabenuva for HIV
Feb. 01, 2022 9:23 AM ETGlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)SGIOY, JNJ, PFE, SGIOFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- ViiV Healthcare, majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), announced that the FDA approved an every-two-month dosing regimen of the company’s HIV therapy Cabenuva, a combination of cabotegravir and rilpivirine.
- Cabotegravir and rilpivirine were developed by ViiV and Janssen unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), respectively. They are offered as extended-release injectable suspensions in single-dose vials. Other shareholders of ViiV Healthcare include Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Shionogi Limited (OTCPK:SGIOF) (OTCPK:SGIOY).
- The regulatory decision, based on global ATLAS-2M phase IIIb trial results, allows the use of Cabenuva as few as six times a year in virologically suppressed adults with HIV-1 on a stable regimen, according to the company. The therapeutic combination is indicated for those with no prior treatment failure and resistance to either of the agents.
- In Jan. 2021, the FDA greenlighted Cabenuva as a once-month regimen for adults with HIV-1.