Kulicke & Soffa expands thermal bonding capabilities with integration of semiconductor and silicon photonics

  • Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is expanding its thermal compression bonding capabilities to accelerate innovation in the integration of semiconductor and silicon photonics.
  • During its Q1 2022, the company successfully received acceptance and recognized revenue for a high-potential Silicon Photonics application which supports the emerging optical transceiver market.
  • Optical transceivers represent a new market opportunity for K&S and are anticipated to grow at a 50% CAGR through 2025, supporting the growing need for increased global connectivity in data centers and HPC applications.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.