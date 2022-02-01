Kulicke & Soffa expands thermal bonding capabilities with integration of semiconductor and silicon photonics
Feb. 01, 2022 9:31 AM ETKulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is expanding its thermal compression bonding capabilities to accelerate innovation in the integration of semiconductor and silicon photonics.
- During its Q1 2022, the company successfully received acceptance and recognized revenue for a high-potential Silicon Photonics application which supports the emerging optical transceiver market.
- Optical transceivers represent a new market opportunity for K&S and are anticipated to grow at a 50% CAGR through 2025, supporting the growing need for increased global connectivity in data centers and HPC applications.