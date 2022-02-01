Windtree completes enrollment in phase 2 trial of lucinactant for COVID-19 lung injury
Feb. 01, 2022 9:35 AM ETWindtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) completed enrollment in its phase 2 study of lucinactant (KL4 surfactant) for patients with COVID-19 associated lung injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
- Data is expected in Q1.
- The trial enrolled 20 patients to evaluate the safety and tolerability of lucinactant delivered as a liquid via the endotracheal tube in patients who are mechanically ventilated as a result of COVID-19 associated acute lung injury.
- Functional changes in gas exchange and lung compliance are also being measured.