Business Warrior launches small business lending solution

Feb. 01, 2022 9:33 AM ETBZWRBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Business Warrior (OTCPK:BZWR) launched its new small business lending solution, Business Warrior Funding.
  • The lending solution leverages BZWR's expertise and partnerships to help entrepreneurs grow their business and offset difficulties associated with traditional bank lending.
  • It is an automated online funding solution which enables small business owners to apply for loans of $5K-50K with interest rates as low as 9.97%.
  • Additionally, BZWR has changed auditing firms to speed up the auditing process.
  • BZWR expects to file its Form 10 to become fully reporting in early March.
