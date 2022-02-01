Business Warrior launches small business lending solution
Feb. 01, 2022 9:33 AM ETBZWRBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Business Warrior (OTCPK:BZWR) launched its new small business lending solution, Business Warrior Funding.
- The lending solution leverages BZWR's expertise and partnerships to help entrepreneurs grow their business and offset difficulties associated with traditional bank lending.
- It is an automated online funding solution which enables small business owners to apply for loans of $5K-50K with interest rates as low as 9.97%.
- Additionally, BZWR has changed auditing firms to speed up the auditing process.
- BZWR expects to file its Form 10 to become fully reporting in early March.