Astra Space gains with FAA launch license closer

Astra Space (ASTR +3.5%) rallied in early trading after the Federal Aviation Administration tells the company that it expects to issue a launch license by February 4.

The launch license will be the first license the FAA has issued under Part 450, which streamlines the requirements for obtaining launch licenses.

Crucially, the new launch license is expected to make it easier for Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) to launch at a higher frequency out of more launch sites in the United States.

The launch license authorizes Astra’s NASA launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida set for February 5.

Shares of Astra Space (ASTR) are down 30% on year-to-date basis. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on ASTR is Strong Sell.