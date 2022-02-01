ACNB to acquire Gettysburg insurance agency
Feb. 01, 2022 9:37 AM ETACNB Corporation (ACNB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- ACNB Insurance Services, a subsidiary of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB), has agreed to acquire the business of Hockley & O’Donnell Insurance Agency, an insurance agency based in Gettysburg, Pennslyvania.
- The transaction is expected to close in the near future.
- Commenting on the deal, Mark Westcott, President & Chief Executive Officer of ACNB Insurance Services, said: "This transaction is a significant initiative in our agency’s efforts to expand organically and inorganically in both Pennsylvania and Maryland. With this acquisition, ACNB Insurance Services is currently anticipating an increase of approximately 30% in gross premium dollars, which is expected to contribute to future consolidated earnings for ACNB Corporation."