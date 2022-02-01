MamaMancini's says acquisitions add over 10,000 placements on retailer shelves
Feb. 01, 2022 9:37 AM ETMamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (MMMB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- MamaMancini's Holdings (MMMB -29.5%) has announced the addition of new national and regional customers from the recent acquisition of premier gourmet food manufacturers T&L Creative Salads and Olive Branch.
- The Co. estimates the acquisition provided over 3,000 new locations for the combined company and over 10,000 spots on retailer shelves.
- Leveraging its pre-existing network of tier-1 distribution partners paired with the newly acquired product portfolio and expect this acquisition will be substantially accretive to EBITDA and earnings.
- “We have been highly impressed with the teams at T&L and Olive Branch and continue to believe they are well-positioned to drive sales of at least $35M in 2022. said Carl Wolf, Chairman and CEO of MamaMancini’s.