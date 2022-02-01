WestRock Company to open new corrugated box plant in Longview

Feb. 01, 2022 9:40 AM ETWestRock Company (WRK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • WestRock Company (WRK +0.7%) stated Tuesday that it plans to build a new corrugated box plant in Longview, Washington.
  • The company said it is to meet the growing demand from WestRock’s regional customers in the Pacific Northwest. Once completed, it will replace the company's existing corrugated operations in Longview.
  • "WestRock’s corrugated packaging business in the Pacific Northwest continues to perform well, with strong relationships with customers in attractive growth markets," commented CEO David B. Sewell.
  • Earlier (Jan. 24), International Paper, WestRock and Graphic Packaging are expected to benefit from higher pricing
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.