WestRock Company to open new corrugated box plant in Longview
Feb. 01, 2022 9:40 AM ETWestRock Company (WRK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- WestRock Company (WRK +0.7%) stated Tuesday that it plans to build a new corrugated box plant in Longview, Washington.
- The company said it is to meet the growing demand from WestRock’s regional customers in the Pacific Northwest. Once completed, it will replace the company's existing corrugated operations in Longview.
- "WestRock’s corrugated packaging business in the Pacific Northwest continues to perform well, with strong relationships with customers in attractive growth markets," commented CEO David B. Sewell.
