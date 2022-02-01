Bakkt adds Hanover Bank to early adopter crypto program

Feb. 01, 2022 9:45 AM ETBakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT)BTC-USD, ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Bitcoin coins in front of bakkt sign made of wood with reflection on the table, Slovenia - December 27th

24K-Production/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Bakkt Holdings (NYSE:BKKT) will add Hanover Community Bank to its early adopter cryptocurrency program, which will offer customers access to bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) through the bank's mobile app.
  • Hanover Bank, with $1.5 billion in total assets, operates seven branches across Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area.
  • The Bakkt crypto connect solution is anticipated to launch in Q2 2022 and Hanover Bank’s participation is conditioned on the successful integration with the bank’s core processor, the company said.
  • Furthermore, “we’re seeing the increased momentum of cryptocurrency interest and adoption among a large cross-section of the consumer population," said Bakkt Chief Revenue Officer Sheela Zemlin. "Bakkt’s partners like Hanover Bank are intent on lowering the barrier to entry for their clients to enjoy this new asset class.”
  • Meanwhile, shares of BKKT gain nearly 4% out of the gate, as bitcoin (BTC-USD +2.8%) climbs toward $40K per token.
  • Previously, (Jan. 19) Bakkt partnered with Nexo to custody bitcoin and ether.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.