January PMI Manufacturing comes in-line with consensus and lower M/M
Feb. 01, 2022 9:47 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- January PMI Manufacturing Index: 55.5 in-line with consensus, 57.7 prior, amid soft demand conditions and labor shortages.
- Its lowest since October 2020 levels as output growth remained muted.
- Demand conditions also softened further, with new orders rising at the slowest pace since September 2020 thereby allowing firms to partially work through backlogs of work, which expanded at the slowest pace for 11 months.
- Business confidence regarding the outlook for output over the coming year improved and reached a 14-month high in January; optimism stemmed from hopes of reduced supply-chain disruption, easing labor market difficulties and greater client demand.
- "...The overall impact on supply chains from Omicron has been less marked than in prior Covid waves, and raw material price pressures have come down as the global supply crunch appears to be improving. Hence manufacturers are upbeat about the outlook, with future output expectations rising to the highest for over a year to suggest that the current downturn may prove short-lived," Chief Business Economist Chris Williamson commented.