Trevi rises 10% on completing enrollment in phase 2b/3 study of Haduvio for pruritus
Feb. 01, 2022 9:49 AM ETTrevi Therapeutics, Inc. (TRVI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI +9.8%) completed enrollment in its phase 2b/3 PRISM trial of Haduvio (nalbuphine ER) for pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis (PN).
- PN is a chronic inflammatory skin disease where an extremely itchy rash appears on parts of the body.
- The company expects to report top-line data in the Q2 2022.
- "By targeting the pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis, Haduvio is designed to break the itch-scratch cycle which has a significant impact on patients' quality of life," said President and CEO Jennifer Good.
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted fast track designation to nalbuphine ER for reducing moderate to severe pruritus in patients with PN.