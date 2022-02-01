Verano to acquire Goodness Growth for more than $400M in all-stock deal
Feb. 01, 2022
- Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF -1.9%) and Goodness Growth Holdings (OTCQX:GDNSF +24.6%) have entered into an agreement under which Verano will acquire Goodness in an all-share transaction valued at ~$413M on a fully diluted basis, the companies said Tuesday.
- The acquisition will support Verano’s efforts to expand in New York, Minnesota, and New Mexico markets increasing its footprint across 18 states, with active operations in 15. It will add 18 active dispensaries, five cultivation, and processing facilities, a research and development facility, and several product brands.
- Per the terms, Goodness shareholders are set to receive 0.22652 of a Verano Class A subordinate voting share for each Goodness subordinate voting share they hold. The holders of Goodness multiple voting shares and Goodness super-voting shares will be entitled to 22.652 Verano shares for each share.
- The deal involves $14.9M of termination fees and expense reimbursement provisions that will take effect under certain circumstances.
- In addition to the approval of Goodness Growth shareholders, the completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory clearances in the U.S. and the approvals of the Supreme Court of British Columbia.
The buyout deal for Goodness Growth (OTCQX:GDNSF) comes at a time the company has lost more than a quarter of its value over the past twelve months, as shown in this graph.